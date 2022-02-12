Loop Capital Raises Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Price Target to $285.00

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) had its price target hoisted by Loop Capital from $270.00 to $285.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $243.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday. Zelman & Associates started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $263.83.

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $229.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Carlisle Companies has a 52-week low of $143.88 and a 52-week high of $250.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.53. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.11.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The conglomerate reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 8.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 30.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,071 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,956 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

