LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Sets New 52-Week High at $11.83

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.83 and last traded at $11.76, with a volume of 8722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.94.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.11.
LSB Industries Company Profile (NYSE:LXU)
LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).
