LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Sets New 52-Week High at $11.83

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.83 and last traded at $11.76, with a volume of 8722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get LSB Industries alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS increased its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 1,205.8% in the third quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS now owns 53,135,329 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $417,317,000 after purchasing an additional 49,066,005 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 200.5% in the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 1,364,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,932,000 after purchasing an additional 910,481 shares in the last quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LSB Industries in the third quarter worth $4,084,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 353.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,326 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 61,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LSB Industries by 9.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 14,913 shares during the last quarter. 72.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSB Industries Company Profile (NYSE:LXU)

LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LSB Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSB Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.