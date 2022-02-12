Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Stock Position Raised by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 65.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,960 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1,214.3% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 92 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $316.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $362.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $402.00. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $485.83. The company has a market capitalization of $40.95 billion, a PE ratio of 47.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.32.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $484.00 to $453.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $523.00 to $491.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $429.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $489.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.57.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

