Luminus Management LLC Acquires 20,024 Shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Luminus Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 592,371 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,024 shares during the period. Arch Resources accounts for approximately 11.6% of Luminus Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Luminus Management LLC owned about 3.87% of Arch Resources worth $54,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARCH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Arch Resources by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,440,770 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $82,095,000 after acquiring an additional 6,408 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Arch Resources by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,103,130 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $102,315,000 after acquiring an additional 104,832 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in Arch Resources by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 785,050 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,732,000 after acquiring an additional 239,272 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Arch Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,978,000. Finally, Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Arch Resources by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 525,221 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,927,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Arch Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Arch Resources from $171.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Arch Resources from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of ARCH stock opened at $114.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 113.10 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.02 and a 52-week high of $115.68.

Arch Resources Profile

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

