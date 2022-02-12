Luminus Management LLC Acquires 925,581 Shares of Missfresh Limited (NYSE:MF)

Luminus Management LLC boosted its holdings in Missfresh Limited (NYSE:MF) by 82.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,044,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 925,581 shares during the period. Missfresh accounts for 1.9% of Luminus Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Luminus Management LLC’s holdings in Missfresh were worth $8,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MF. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in Missfresh in the second quarter valued at about $779,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Missfresh in the second quarter valued at about $293,000. Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in Missfresh in the second quarter valued at about $865,000. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd bought a new stake in Missfresh in the second quarter valued at about $1,298,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Missfresh in the second quarter valued at about $346,000. 26.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Missfresh in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.08 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Missfresh in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.70 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.59.

Shares of MF stock opened at $3.06 on Friday. Missfresh Limited has a 1 year low of $2.64 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.98 and its 200-day moving average is $4.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Missfresh (NYSE:MF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $329.32 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Missfresh Limited will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Missfresh Profile

Missfresh Limited operates as an online-and-offline integrated on-demand retail company in China. It. It operates a community retail digital platform that offers fresh produce, such as fruits, vegetables, meat, eggs, aquatic products, and dairy products; and fast-moving consumer goods, including snack foods, light food, cereals, oil, wine, drink, fast food, light food through online e-commerce platform and distributed mini warehouse networks.

