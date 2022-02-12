Luminus Management LLC Acquires New Position in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHPT. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in ChargePoint by 132.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 104,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 59,704 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ChargePoint by 65.1% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ChargePoint by 101.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 966,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,330,000 after purchasing an additional 487,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in ChargePoint during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 27.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CHPT. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ChargePoint from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

NYSE CHPT opened at $13.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.57. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.21 and a 1 year high of $39.00.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $65.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.26 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 188.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Lawrence Lee sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total transaction of $294,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William J. Loewenthal sold 7,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $145,824.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,029,688 shares of company stock valued at $20,775,052 over the last ninety days. 39.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

