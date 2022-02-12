Luminus Management LLC Buys New Position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOVA. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,703,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 211.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,007,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,613 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 175.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,926,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,740 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,764,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,395,000 after purchasing an additional 974,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,058,000.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NOVA shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $53.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $66.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunnova Energy International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.23.

In related news, Director Akbar Mohamed bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.13 per share, with a total value of $522,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NOVA stock opened at $17.27 on Friday. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.76 and a 1 year high of $52.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 2.07.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

