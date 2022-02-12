Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Cut to $65.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its target price reduced by BTIG Research from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Lyft from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Lyft from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Lyft from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Lyft from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.53.

Get Lyft alerts:

NASDAQ LYFT opened at $39.99 on Wednesday. Lyft has a twelve month low of $33.94 and a twelve month high of $68.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.94.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Lyft had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 68.30%. The business had revenue of $969.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.01) EPS. Lyft’s revenue was up 70.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lyft will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lyft news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 10,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total value of $429,510.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,267 shares of company stock worth $1,388,717. Company insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYFT. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lyft by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Lyft by 191.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 664 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 962 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 78.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.