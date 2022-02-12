Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on LYFT. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Lyft from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Lyft from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Lyft in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Lyft from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.53.

Shares of Lyft stock opened at $39.99 on Wednesday. Lyft has a twelve month low of $33.94 and a twelve month high of $68.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 1.89.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Lyft had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 68.30%. The business had revenue of $969.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 70.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lyft will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 10,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total transaction of $429,510.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,267 shares of company stock worth $1,388,717. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,357,411 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $104,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020,638 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,818,637 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $205,900,000 after acquiring an additional 925,638 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,626,991 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,368,480,000 after acquiring an additional 644,051 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,842,341 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $259,501,000 after acquiring an additional 640,410 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in Lyft by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,520,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $64,950,000 after buying an additional 554,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

