Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.94

Shares of Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.94 and traded as high as $6.97. Lynas Rare Earths shares last traded at $6.83, with a volume of 102,435 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LYSCF. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Lynas Rare Earths from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. upgraded Lynas Rare Earths from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.95.

Lynas Rare Earths Ltd. engages in the production of rare earth minerals. It focuses on the exploration, development, mining, and processing of rare earth deposits. The company was founded by Nicholas Anthony Curtis on May 25, 1983 and is headquartered in Kuantan, Malaysia.

