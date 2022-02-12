LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $12.04 Billion

Brokerages forecast that LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) will post $12.04 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.09 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $13.49 billion. LyondellBasell Industries reported sales of $9.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will report full-year sales of $44.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $34.97 billion to $51.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $43.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $36.47 billion to $50.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow LyondellBasell Industries.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $12.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.18 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 56.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LYB. Citigroup increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.13.

Shares of LYB opened at $101.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.40. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $84.17 and a one year high of $118.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 164.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,182,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $767,884,000 after acquiring an additional 5,083,693 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 169.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,217,925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $302,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,400 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,750,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $85,807,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 162.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,270,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $117,206,000 after purchasing an additional 787,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LyondellBasell Industries (LYB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.