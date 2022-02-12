LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $12.04 Billion

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2022

Brokerages forecast that LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) will post $12.04 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.09 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $13.49 billion. LyondellBasell Industries reported sales of $9.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will report full-year sales of $44.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $34.97 billion to $51.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $43.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $36.47 billion to $50.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow LyondellBasell Industries.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $12.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.18 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 56.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LYB. Citigroup increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.13.

Shares of LYB opened at $101.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.40. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $84.17 and a one year high of $118.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 164.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,182,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $767,884,000 after acquiring an additional 5,083,693 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 169.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,217,925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $302,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,400 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,750,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $85,807,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 162.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,270,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $117,206,000 after purchasing an additional 787,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LyondellBasell Industries (LYB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.