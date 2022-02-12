Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD) Plans $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd.
Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 33.3% over the last three years.
Shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.92. 19,095 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,665. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.74. Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $10.34.
Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund Company Profile
Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Macquarie Capital Investment Management, LLC and Four Corners Capital Management, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe.
