Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD) Plans $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd.

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 33.3% over the last three years.

Shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.92. 19,095 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,665. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.74. Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $10.34.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 7,043 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 3,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter.

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund Company Profile

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Macquarie Capital Investment Management, LLC and Four Corners Capital Management, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe.

