Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $615,000 Holdings in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 30.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,222,000. Capital International Inc. CA increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 864,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,744,000 after purchasing an additional 131,234 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,707 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 57,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,090,000 after acquiring an additional 7,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

RCL opened at $83.96 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Group has a fifty-two week low of $64.20 and a fifty-two week high of $99.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 2.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.77 and a 200-day moving average of $81.32.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($4.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.92) by ($0.86). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 58.76% and a negative net margin of 902.44%. The firm had revenue of $982.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($5.02) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2780.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.91.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

