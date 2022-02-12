Macquarie Group Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) by 4,704.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,298 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,605 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Kimball Electronics worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 1.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,249 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 4.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,569 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 2.3% during the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 35,065 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 15.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 7,202 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 0.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 240,934 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. 65.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KE opened at $17.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.84. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $17.01 and a one year high of $30.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.49. The stock has a market cap of $445.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.40.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.20). Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 3.40%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Kimball Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.

In related news, VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $75,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $316,645. Insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Kimball Electronics Company Profile

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of engineering, manufacturing and supply of chain services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial and public safety end markets. It offers the following solutions: design services, rapid prototyping and new product introduction support, production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies, industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes, reliability testing, assembly, production and packaging of other related non-electronic products, supply chain services and complete product life cycle management.

