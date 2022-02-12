Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 5,396 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 116.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,396 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SEE. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 88,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter worth about $301,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 23,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 7,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter worth about $763,000. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.40.

Shares of SEE opened at $63.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.29. Sealed Air Co. has a twelve month low of $41.78 and a twelve month high of $70.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.02 and a 200-day moving average of $61.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96.

Sealed Air Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.