Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 61,000 Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) by 69.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,000 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi bought a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,887,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,744,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,593,000 after purchasing an additional 810,839 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 346.8% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,985,000 after purchasing an additional 504,510 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP increased its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 2,381,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,788,000 after purchasing an additional 481,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 829,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,900,000 after purchasing an additional 412,845 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Suren Rana sold 119,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $2,885,110.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BSIG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised BrightSphere Investment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BrightSphere Investment Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.17.

BSIG opened at $23.92 on Friday. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.86 and a 1-year high of $31.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.69.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $162.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.07 million. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 151.92%. Analysts predict that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.40%.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

