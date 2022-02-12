Macquarie Group Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,809 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,113 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.2% in the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 34,114 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Enbridge by 59.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,022,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $239,687,000 after buying an additional 2,245,763 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the third quarter worth approximately $33,348,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 21.5% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 33,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 5,848 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 4.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,696 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,152,000 after purchasing an additional 7,278 shares during the period. 48.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.53.

NYSE ENB opened at $43.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.78 and a 52-week high of $43.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.673 dividend. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.27%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

