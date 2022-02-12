Magna Terra Minerals (CVE:MTT) Shares Up 4%

Magna Terra Minerals Inc. (CVE:MTT)’s stock price shot up 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 10,140 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 11,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.70 million and a PE ratio of -32.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.13 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.13.

About Magna Terra Minerals (CVE:MTT)

Magna Terra Minerals Inc, a gold/silver focused precious metals exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada and Argentina. The company owns 100% interests in three regional-scale gold projects in Atlantic Canada, including the Cape Spencer and Hawkins Love Projects in New Brunswick, and the Great Northern and Viking Projects in Newfoundland and Labrador.

