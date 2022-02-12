Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Shares Sold by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management lessened its stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAIN. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,432,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,524,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 26.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,613,000 after purchasing an additional 109,719 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 24.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,112,000 after purchasing an additional 106,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 13.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 647,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,612,000 after purchasing an additional 77,245 shares during the last quarter. 17.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MAIN opened at $42.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Main Street Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $34.21 and a 1 year high of $47.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.40.

MAIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Main Street Capital from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

