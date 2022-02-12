Man Group plc Acquires 245,946 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 527,794 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 245,946 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.07% of McDonald’s worth $127,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $720,994,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $308,244,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 164.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,843,760 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $451,002,000 after buying an additional 1,147,491 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,570,834 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $860,964,000 after buying an additional 830,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,988,060 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $921,202,000 after buying an additional 544,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.37.

McDonald’s stock opened at $255.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $190.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.60. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $202.73 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $261.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.77.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.98%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

