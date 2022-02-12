Man Group plc Boosts Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Man Group plc raised its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 180.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,639,175 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,054,795 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for about 0.6% of Man Group plc’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Man Group plc owned 0.14% of Starbucks worth $180,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 8.4% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,239 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 4.7% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 47,664 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 56.0% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 36,497 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after acquiring an additional 13,094 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Starbucks by 12.7% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 97,800 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $10,788,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 222.1% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 8,583 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 5,918 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In related news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $29,022,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Argus lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.14.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $93.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.42. The company has a market cap of $107.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $93.36 and a 12-month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.