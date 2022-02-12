Man Group plc Cuts Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Man Group plc trimmed its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,361 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $76,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in S&P Global by 105.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,886,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $815,394,000 after purchasing an additional 967,581 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in S&P Global in the second quarter worth $312,463,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 357.7% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 730,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,513,000 after purchasing an additional 571,161 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 11.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,303,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,824,118,000 after purchasing an additional 451,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in S&P Global in the second quarter worth $181,029,000. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NYSE SPGI opened at $387.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $442.28 and a 200 day moving average of $444.67. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $322.37 and a 1 year high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.55%.
SPGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $494.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $478.75.
S&P Global Profile
S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.
