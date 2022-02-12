Man Group plc Grows Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Man Group plc grew its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 626,952 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 290,426 shares during the quarter. Target accounts for about 0.5% of Man Group plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Man Group plc’s holdings in Target were worth $143,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 458.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Target by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Shares of Target stock opened at $211.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $224.26 and a 200 day moving average of $240.72. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $166.82 and a 12 month high of $268.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 26.49%.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total transaction of $7,341,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total value of $788,885.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,277 shares of company stock valued at $15,643,765 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TGT. StockNews.com upgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.42.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.