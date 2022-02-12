Man Group plc Grows Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 476,299 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 80,691 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for about 1.0% of Man Group plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Man Group plc’s holdings in Adobe were worth $274,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.0% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,760 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in Adobe by 22.1% in the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,754,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe in the third quarter worth approximately $396,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 18.2% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Adobe by 7.6% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 904,559 shares of the software company’s stock worth $517,203,000 after buying an additional 63,824 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $760.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $715.00 to $660.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $670.79.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total value of $5,078,330.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total transaction of $27,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,612 shares of company stock worth $11,652,117. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock opened at $473.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $223.88 billion, a PE ratio of 47.30, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $420.78 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $548.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $606.92.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

