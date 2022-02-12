Man Group plc Lowers Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Man Group plc reduced its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 36.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 557,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323,004 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $108,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Zoetis by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 87,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,385,000 after purchasing an additional 9,995 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 150,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,022,000 after purchasing an additional 15,311 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Zoetis by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Zoetis by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 239,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,609,000 after purchasing an additional 16,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.09, for a total transaction of $293,363.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total transaction of $3,234,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,130 shares of company stock worth $3,846,149. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.70.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $198.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.92, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $217.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.96. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.41 and a 52 week high of $249.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.33%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

