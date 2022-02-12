Mandalay Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNDJF) Short Interest Update

Mandalay Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNDJF) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a growth of 710.7% from the January 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of MNDJF opened at 1.92 on Friday. Mandalay Resources has a 1-year low of 1.43 and a 1-year high of 3.00.

Get Mandalay Resources alerts:

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Mandalay Resources from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

Mandalay Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mining of natural resource properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Australia, Chile, Sweden, and Canada. The firm’s projects include Björkdal and Costerfield. The company was founded on January 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mandalay Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mandalay Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.