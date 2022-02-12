Mandiant Inc Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.21) Per Share (NASDAQ:MNDT)

Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ:MNDT) – Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Mandiant in a report issued on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Owens expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mandiant’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.58 million. Mandiant had a negative return on equity of 9.97% and a negative net margin of 30.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Mandiant from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mandiant in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Mandiant from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mandiant in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mandiant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mandiant presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

NASDAQ MNDT opened at $18.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -18.45 and a beta of 0.99. Mandiant has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $22.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNDT. Graypoint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mandiant during the third quarter valued at about $184,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Mandiant during the third quarter valued at about $17,713,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Mandiant during the third quarter valued at about $1,163,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Mandiant during the third quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mandiant during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 80.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO John P. Watters purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.55 per share, for a total transaction of $165,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mandiant, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, EMEA, APAC, and Other.

