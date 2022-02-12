Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF) Short Interest Update

Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 93,300 shares, an increase of 1,596.4% from the January 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 415,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MNXXF opened at $0.25 on Friday. Manganese X Energy has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average of $0.24.
About Manganese X Energy
