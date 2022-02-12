Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF) Short Interest Update

Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 93,300 shares, an increase of 1,596.4% from the January 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 415,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MNXXF opened at $0.25 on Friday. Manganese X Energy has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average of $0.24.

Get Manganese X Energy alerts:

About Manganese X Energy

Manganese X Energy Corp. engages in the development of mineral properties. It focuses on Battery Hill, Lac Aux Bouleaux and Peter Lake properties. The company was founded by Lorne Allan Woods and Marc Blais on December 4, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Manganese X Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manganese X Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.