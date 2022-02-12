ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ManTech International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America raised shares of ManTech International from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of ManTech International from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair raised shares of ManTech International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of ManTech International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANT opened at $81.97 on Friday. ManTech International has a 52-week low of $66.91 and a 52-week high of $92.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ManTech International by 4.5% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of ManTech International by 12.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of ManTech International by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 10,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of ManTech International by 3.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of ManTech International by 6.5% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

