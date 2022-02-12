ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ManTech International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America raised shares of ManTech International from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of ManTech International from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair raised shares of ManTech International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of ManTech International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.17.
Shares of NASDAQ:MANT opened at $81.97 on Friday. ManTech International has a 52-week low of $66.91 and a 52-week high of $92.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.78.
About ManTech International
ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.
