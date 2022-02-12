Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Price Target Increased to C$31.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$30.50 to C$31.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on MFC. Evercore ISI restated a sell rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$26.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Evercore boosted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.50 to C$29.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$25.50 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$30.10.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Shares of MFC opened at C$27.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$53.25 billion and a PE ratio of 8.06. Manulife Financial has a one year low of C$22.76 and a one year high of C$28.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.33, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$25.10 and its 200 day moving average price is C$24.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.