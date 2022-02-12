Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Shares Sold by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) by 49.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 525,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509,558 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned about 0.20% of Maravai LifeSciences worth $25,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cinctive Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 218.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 84,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 57,698 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP raised its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 337.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 327,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,089,000 after purchasing an additional 252,810 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,460,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $868,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,681,000. Institutional investors own 50.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

MRVI stock opened at $28.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 6.01. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $23.16 and a one year high of $63.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.26.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $204.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.68 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 109.36%. Research analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

