Mariner LLC Has $11.22 Million Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Mariner LLC reduced its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $11,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of STE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of STERIS by 31.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 18,468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS during the second quarter worth about $250,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in STERIS by 89.5% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 15,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,158,000 after buying an additional 7,230 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in STERIS by 5.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 557,737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $115,060,000 after buying an additional 26,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in STERIS by 21.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,450,000 after buying an additional 12,135 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:STE opened at $229.79 on Friday. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $170.36 and a 1 year high of $248.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $232.17 and a 200-day moving average of $224.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.07 and a beta of 0.64.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. STERIS had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. STERIS’s revenue was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.43%.

In other STERIS news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,950 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $454,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 30,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $7,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

STE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $253.00.

STERIS Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

