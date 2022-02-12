Mariner LLC Raises Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,068 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $8,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.7% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 136,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,252,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 42.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 10,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 5.2% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 17,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,783,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,227,000 after purchasing an additional 35,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Caterpillar by 1.6% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 173,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $199.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.82.

CAT stock opened at $201.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.98 and a 1-year high of $246.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $209.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.73. The firm has a market cap of $108.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.91.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

