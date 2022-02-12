Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Shares Gap Up to $11.12

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.12, but opened at $12.60. Marqeta shares last traded at $11.54, with a volume of 85,790 shares traded.

MQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marqeta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho raised shares of Marqeta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marqeta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.62.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.59 and its 200 day moving average is $21.78.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $131.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.31 million. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 31.31% and a negative return on equity of 20.63%. Equities research analysts forecast that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marqeta news, insider Seth R. Weissman sold 70,000 shares of Marqeta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $1,437,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marqeta by 196.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,129,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,569,000 after buying an additional 1,411,546 shares during the last quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the fourth quarter worth $582,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the fourth quarter worth $3,892,000. Finally, Plustick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the fourth quarter worth $859,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.35% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

