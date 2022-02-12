Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 136,503 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 68.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,857 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,503 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $30,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter worth about $135,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter worth about $212,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 7.2% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 6,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total value of $594,208.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TXRH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $90.53 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.65 and a 52-week high of $110.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.05 and its 200 day moving average is $89.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.98%.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

