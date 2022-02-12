Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 714,410 Shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA) by 31.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,018,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 714,410 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 2.77% of FTAC Hera Acquisition worth $29,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exos Asset Management LLC raised its stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition by 3.6% in the third quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 124,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $122,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $195,000. 55.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HERA stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $10.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.75.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

