Marshall Wace LLP Decreases Stock Holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 474,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,782 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $29,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 3.4% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 17,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Chesapeake Energy by 397.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 16.7% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHK opened at $69.15 on Friday. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $73.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Chesapeake Energy announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Johnson Rice upgraded Chesapeake Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Chesapeake Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.20.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

