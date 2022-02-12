Marshall Wace LLP Invests $43.44 Million in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,201,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,440,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 793.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 8.6% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the second quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 632.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 6,924 shares during the period. 42.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup upgraded Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of RPRX stock opened at $39.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.98. Royalty Pharma plc has a twelve month low of $34.86 and a twelve month high of $48.79. The company has a quick ratio of 10.88, a current ratio of 10.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.83.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.52). Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 34.25%. The firm had revenue of $587.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is 52.71%.

In other news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 12,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $527,855.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 109,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $4,400,904.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 287,865 shares of company stock worth $11,959,226 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

