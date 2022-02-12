Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 401,745 Shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 186.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 616,783 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 401,745 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.20% of Nuance Communications worth $33,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 11.5% in the third quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 4,254,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $234,156,000 after purchasing an additional 438,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nuance Communications by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,579,305 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $197,004,000 after buying an additional 9,180 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nuance Communications by 77.5% in the third quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,245,098 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $178,610,000 after buying an additional 1,416,497 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its stake in Nuance Communications by 1.7% in the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 3,184,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $175,268,000 after buying an additional 52,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Nuance Communications by 111.7% in the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 2,847,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,745,000 after buying an additional 1,502,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NUAN opened at $55.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.13. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.90 and a twelve month high of $55.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of -615.49 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.14). Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 1.96% and a positive return on equity of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $321.40 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.25.

In related news, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 163,097 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.35, for a total value of $9,027,418.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 5,670 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $313,494.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,405,616 shares of company stock worth $77,384,609 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc engages in the provision of conversational artificial intelligence (AI) and ambient clinical intelligence services. It offers a wide range of products and services, including clinical documentation, solutions for clinicians, radiologists and care teams, as well as intelligent customer engagement, and security and biometric solutions for brands.

