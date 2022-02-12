Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Issues Earnings Results

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Martin Marietta Materials updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE MLM traded down $7.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $379.13. The company had a trading volume of 873,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,771. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $411.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $391.52. Martin Marietta Materials has a fifty-two week low of $312.42 and a fifty-two week high of $446.46.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MLM shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $432.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $484.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $447.70.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

