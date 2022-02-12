Martingale Asset Management L P Invests $205,000 in Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR)

Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Apria by 2,068.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 58,715 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apria in the second quarter worth about $567,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Apria by 193.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 561,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,731,000 after purchasing an additional 370,519 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Apria in the third quarter worth about $741,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Apria in the third quarter worth about $739,000.

In other Apria news, EVP Robert P. Walker sold 5,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $154,390.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christopher G. Lee sold 1,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $39,444.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 415,449 shares of company stock worth $12,645,656.

Shares of NYSE:APR opened at $37.22 on Friday. Apria, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

A number of equities analysts have commented on APR shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Apria from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group downgraded Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Apria in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apria presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.07.

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

