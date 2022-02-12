Martingale Asset Management L P Takes $164,000 Position in Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,537,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,375,000 after purchasing an additional 66,757 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,492,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,080,000 after purchasing an additional 322,702 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,390,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,636,000 after purchasing an additional 185,043 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Chinook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,452,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Chinook Therapeutics by 254.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 940,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,274,000 after acquiring an additional 675,206 shares in the last quarter. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on KDNY. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chinook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of KDNY opened at $12.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.81. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.48 and a 52-week high of $19.85. The firm has a market cap of $574.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of -0.02.

In related news, insider Andrew James King sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $33,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vii, L sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $9,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,602,500 shares of company stock worth $25,633,275. 29.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

