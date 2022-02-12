MD Financial Management Inc. Has $1.58 Million Stock Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

MD Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,955 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 889 shares during the quarter. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 14,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 5,510 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Allegion by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,419 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,953,000 after purchasing an additional 56,104 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Allegion by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Allegion by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 122,284 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $17,035,000 after purchasing an additional 9,330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Allegion from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $163.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Allegion in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.70.

In related news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,500 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total value of $342,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allegion stock opened at $118.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.15. Allegion plc has a fifty-two week low of $106.52 and a fifty-two week high of $148.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This is a boost from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.29%.

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

