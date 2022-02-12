MD Financial Management Inc. Has $1.70 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

MD Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,983 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 94.7% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter worth about $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter worth about $35,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter worth about $42,000. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $228.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.29.

HON opened at $186.99 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.55 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The stock has a market cap of $128.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $205.85 and a 200-day moving average of $216.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 49.49%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

