MD Financial Management Inc. Has $1.91 Million Stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

MD Financial Management Inc. decreased its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,383 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,266 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LEN. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lennar by 1,556.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Lennar by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Lennar by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Lennar by 119.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LEN shares. UBS Group started coverage on Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp lowered Lennar from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Lennar from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennar has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.53.

NYSE LEN opened at $91.54 on Friday. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $77.86 and a 12 month high of $117.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.74. The company has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.24). Lennar had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is 10.50%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

