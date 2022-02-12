MD Financial Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

MD Financial Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,808 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,158 shares during the quarter. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Hologic by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 154.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $71.99 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.10 and a twelve month high of $85.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.24.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $1.00. Hologic had a return on equity of 48.46% and a net margin of 31.23%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $194,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HOLX. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.45.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.