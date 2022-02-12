MD Financial Management Inc. Raises Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

MD Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Copart by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Copart by 139.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.25.

In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total transaction of $10,324,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $121.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.58. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.92 and a twelve month high of $161.12. The company has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Copart had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 28.37%. The company had revenue of $810.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

