MD Financial Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

MD Financial Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,153 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 696 shares during the quarter. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $159.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $92.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 12-month low of $158.80 and a 12-month high of $208.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.29.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 58.50%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded 3M from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $199.00 to $166.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Argus lowered their target price on 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho started coverage on 3M in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on 3M in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.57.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

