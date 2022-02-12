MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MDxHealth SA is a healthcare company which provides actionable molecular diagnostic information to personalize the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. Its tests include ConfirmMDx for Prostate Cancer, SelectMDx for Prostate Cancer, PredictMDx for Glioblastoma and AssureMDx for Bladder Cancer. MDxHealth SA is based in Belgium. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on MDxHealth in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on MDxHealth in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on MDxHealth in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ MDXH opened at $8.63 on Friday. MDxHealth has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $13.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.11.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MDxHealth stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of MDxHealth as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

