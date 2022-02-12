Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) Stock Rating Lowered by HSBC

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) was downgraded by HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group raised Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.30 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a €11.50 ($13.22) target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.60.

OTCMKTS MDIBY opened at $11.69 on Thursday. Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario has a twelve month low of $10.39 and a twelve month high of $12.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.46 and its 200 day moving average is $11.64.

Mediobanca SpA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Corporate and Investment Banking, Principal Investing, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Holding Functions. The Corporate and Investment Banking segment comprises wholesale banking and specialty finance services, which include lending, proprietary trading, factoring, and credit management to corporate clients.

